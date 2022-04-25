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The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 28
The Leo Frank Story
The Leo Frank Story
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by Philip St. Raymond
for The American Mercury

THE TITLE of this section of the book — “Who’s Who in the Leo Frank Case” — might sound like it’s describing a dry, lifeless list of names. But it is not. This is a most valuable and interesting piece for every serious student of the Leo Frank case. It puts all the players into perspective, with brief but significant details about the role of each. It makes an excellent refresher as we near the end of the book. Most striking to me was the fact that, early on in the case, so many Jews — even Jews close to Leo Frank — considered him guilty of the murder of Mary Phagan. (ILLUSTRATION: Here we see Mary Phagan’s mother and sisters, looking somber sometime after their beloved Mary was killed.)
 

In this, the twenty-eighth and next-to-last audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn of the astounding number of Jews — all of them in a position to help Leo Frank escape the consequences of his crime and conviction — who were managing editors, editors, owners, or executives of both local Atlanta and national media in the 1913 to 1915 period.

This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.

To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.

We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 28 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.

Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 28 of the book.

* * *

Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.

For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.

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jewsaudiobookleo frankmary phaganthe lynching of a guilty man
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