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FULL SHOW: World Economic Forum Announces Digital ID Passport To Be Citizen Of Planet Earth
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110 views • February 17, 2022
The Klaus Schwab led World Economic Forum published a document today talking about how vaccine passports and digital IDs to be a world citizen in the name of Covid really brings the Great Reset into clarity. Owen Shroyer explains how this will be used to eventually trap you in the Metaverse. The American media and Intelligence Agencies have egg on their face today, or should, as all their predictions, and attempts, for war with Russia have failed. The CDC in a stunning admission claims that nose swab covid tests were sent to a lab for genome sequencing. Leigh Dundas joins the show to discuss the Freedom Convoys coming to the U.S..
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