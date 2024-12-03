Numbers Confirm Ukrainian Defeat

The year of 2024 is coming to its end. Everyone is summing up the preliminary results of hostilities in Ukraine.

In November 2024, the Russian military expanded their zone of control by more than 608 km2 and the average rate of advance is about 20 km2 per day. The Ukrainian zone of control in the Kursk region decreased from 633 km2 to 561 km2.

The Russian Ministry of Defense summed up that during the fall, Russian forces liberated 88 settlements in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the Zaporozhye, Kursk and Kharkiv regions. These figures include only villages where full Russian control was officially confirmed. In fact, there are more settlements under Russian control in different directions and their numbers continue to grow rapidly in the very first days of December.

According to official data, Russian fighters of the North group liberated 14 settlements in the Kursk region during offensive operations and continue to push Ukrainians out of Russian soil.

The Russian North group also liberated 8 settlements on the outskirts of the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the Kharkiv region.

Units of the Russian East group liberated 13 settlements in the Zaporozhie region and in the south of the DPR, including the fortress of Ugledar.

The Russian offensive is developing most rapidly in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk directions, where the advance of the Russian Southern Group does not stop.

The statistics regarding Russian drone strikes are also not in favor of Kiev. According to Ukrainian data, more UAVs were launched in the last week of November than in the whole month of August. In total, 2,378 Russian drone launches have been recorded over the past month, which confirms a significant increase in their production.

The DPR office in the JCCC updates the statistics of the Kiev regime’s war crimes against the citizens of the republic. From February 2022 to early December 2024, the Ukrainian military killed 5,137 civilians, including 153 children. 7,399 civilians were injured, including 500 children.

Western sources also made interesting calculations. According to the Financial Times, more Ukrainian soldiers deserted in ten months of 2024 than in all of 2022 and 2023 combined.

Ukraine is losing both in statistics and on the battlefields.

