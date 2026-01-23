January 23, 2026

rt.com





The Kremlin insists that territorial and security issues are fundamental to the peace talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine as the three sides are currently to meet in Abu Dhabi. Ukrainians give a cold shoulder to suggestions for keeping warm. That's after the country's elites advise using sex toys or going for a walk to mitigate the impact of widespread blackouts. Donald Trump says he has the framework for a potential deal with NATO regarding Greenland. That has yet to be confirmed. Local lawmaker Kuno Fencker told us in an exclusive interview that Greenlanders are fed up with a foreign colonial mindset whether it's from the US or Denmark.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





