Fake Christians spend their life trying to stop people taking vaccine instead of telling them repent

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The crazy lunatic Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes spend all their lives trying to stop the heathens from taking the fake COVID19 fake pandemic poison vaccines. They spend all their time and labor and money and effort demonstrating against COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination poison vaccines and famine and pandemics and wars and God’s judgment. They do not warn the people to repent of their redefining the Bible verses to replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, and rebelling against women’s head coverings to destroy society and release all the COVID19 Coronavirus human extermination fallen angel devils from the abyss, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to release all the nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits from the abyss to teach their children LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality), and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an Old Testament Law grain offering extortionist gang office. They do not tell people to remove their Statue of Liberty Isis goddess and Washington Monument Osiris phallic penis symbol and White House oval office Isis vagina symbol and Capitol Building pregnant Isis belly symbol. They do not warn the 6 billion humans to sell their homes and retirement pensions and church corporation business & church building to refund the tithes they stole and apologize to their church donators for stealing, and they do not burn their Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft health insurance certificates and Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati religious system seminary college degrees and Illuminati 501c3 tax code “Satan spiritual contract” certifications, and they do not kick out their highest church donators medical science witchcraft witchdoctors and nurses and health insurance employees from their churches, and kick out their Christian worship satanic rock music church bands, and stop their second marriage adultery, and cease their gluttony to become like the Western feminist nations’ female pastors who look like hippos from behind, and give all their emergency gold & emergency food to the poor & orphans & widows, and banzai charge the enemy by exposing all their names & organizations & crimes & secrets & activities & methods so that everyone will come to try to kill them, and restore the hundreds of Bible verses that the pastors redefined in order to get church donators so that all the church donators will leave them in anger & disgust. They better not dare blame God, and wail and scream and curse at him, when calamities come upon them, because it is not God who is to be blamed, but it is themselves who they should blame. This is why, even though we are in a “Code Name: Broken Arrow” overrun condition, these fake “watchmen on the wall” do not warn the 6 billion humans and all their church donators that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations have been replaced with returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and fallen angel avatars and androids and clones and hybrids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies, and that 70% of their Western feminist nations’ military & police have been infiltrated by the Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet clone army & android army & avatar army, and that 40 to 60 million people are abducted and replaced every year

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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