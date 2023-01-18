The Imminent Housing Crash In Canada and Perverted Cartoons For Kids - The Kevin J Johnston Show





The Canadian housing crash is imminent and the reason being is that everything in this country has to do with money laundering. If it wasn't for money laundering, there would be no economy at all in Canada. Mike Martins comes on in tonight to explain to us everything that you need to know about the imminent housing crash and how you can protect yourself.





We also give you a demonstration of artificial intelligence drawing incredible works of art on a cell phone on a $30 piece of software and discuss how terrifyingly dangerous this particular type of Technology truly is.





Let's not forget that the new perverted and vile, anti-white racist piece of trash Scooby-Doo cartoon called Velma has just been released and we show you screen captures from the show to show you just how disgusting the left wing has become.





