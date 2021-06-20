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[VOSTFR] Un message pour tous les théoriciens de la conspiration et les guérisseurs du monde.
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0 view • June 20, 2021
Merci à Tara qui m'a envoyé cette vidéo dans les commentaires de la chaine.
Paix et amour à Tara et à vous tous 🙏💝
✅ Vidéo originale
Divine Synergy
https://youtu.be/zv6g3y116EI
Références :
(1)
https://souls-space.com/what-is-a-wayshower-lightworker/
(2)
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Energy+Healing&;client=brz-brave
(3)
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Energy%20Healing,%20Crystals%20&t=web&client=brz-brave
(4)
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Healing%20therapy%20&;t=web&client=brz-brave
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
Paix et amour à Tara et à vous tous 🙏💝
✅ Vidéo originale
Divine Synergy
https://youtu.be/zv6g3y116EI
Références :
(1)
https://souls-space.com/what-is-a-wayshower-lightworker/
(2)
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Energy+Healing&;client=brz-brave
(3)
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Energy%20Healing,%20Crystals%20&t=web&client=brz-brave
(4)
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Healing%20therapy%20&;t=web&client=brz-brave
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
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