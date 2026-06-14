Elon Musk Is a Trillionaire and Your Tears Are Delicious

Socialists are losing their minds because Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, and frankly, it’s hilarious. In this video, we dive into the absolute meltdown from the "eat the rich" crowd who can’t stand the fact that someone actually built something worth a trillion dollars.

While they’re busy tweeting from their iPhones about how "it's not fair," Elon is busy building rockets and dominating the future. We break down the jealousy, the bad math, and why your net worth isn't Elon's problem.

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