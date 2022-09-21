CURRENT NAZIS

Are the Nasty Nazis really back? Hiding their poisonous ideology behind their pet "Jewish" historian in Israel and their pet Jewish 'commander in chief' in Ukraine..
Parallel glitches within the Matrix?
MAKE UP YOUR OWN MIND.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.