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Anderson Cooper calls 'bullsh*t' on Rod Blagojevich during fiery interview
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50 views • February 22, 2020
Carlos Garcia Feb 21, 2020
CNN's Anderson Cooper excoriated Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former governor of Illinois who had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, in a contentious interview on Friday.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/anderson-cooper-shuts-down-rod-blagojevich
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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CNN's Anderson Cooper excoriated Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former governor of Illinois who had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, in a contentious interview on Friday.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/anderson-cooper-shuts-down-rod-blagojevich
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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