Decree of the King Concerning Mutilation

Decree issued Month 1, Day 7, in Year 1 of Our King. (Sept. 9/24)
The Kingdom Age has officially begun with the establishment of the Creation Calendar for the people of God.
For more information and to receive a copy of the calendar, please visit Return to Eden Ministry. https://youtu.be/76to7cFmxDs?si=Qn3QgYW6fkw76OZF