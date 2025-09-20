Roger Waters at UN protest: 'Genocide is just ultimately the worst crime. And they're doing it in front of our eyes.'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Waters (co-founder, Pink Floyd) at UN protest: 'Genocide is just ultimately the worst crime. And they're doing it in front of our eyes.'
In New York City, demonstrators march to the United Nations demanding an immediate arms embargo on Israel and an end to what they call genocide in Gaza. Rt with Caleb Maupin.
Earlier today.