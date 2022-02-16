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Grand Jury Day3: Covid PCR-Test Fraud; Several Experts Testify as to Mal-Intent
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182 views • February 16, 2022
00:01:08 – Summary of Day 2 Proceedings – Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:08:00 – Introduction to PCR Test – Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
00:44:22 – What can the PCR Test Do / Not Do? – Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kammerer (Virologist & Immunologist, Germany)
01:31:56 – Sequencing – Dr. Sona Pekova (Molecular Biologist, Czech Republic)
02:13:40 – Why are people dying? – Dr. Bryan Ardis (Physician, Holistic Practitioner and CEO of ArdisLabs.com, USA)
03:20:00 – Personal Testimony – John O’Looney (Funeral Director, United Kingdom)
00:08:00 – Introduction to PCR Test – Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
00:44:22 – What can the PCR Test Do / Not Do? – Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kammerer (Virologist & Immunologist, Germany)
01:31:56 – Sequencing – Dr. Sona Pekova (Molecular Biologist, Czech Republic)
02:13:40 – Why are people dying? – Dr. Bryan Ardis (Physician, Holistic Practitioner and CEO of ArdisLabs.com, USA)
03:20:00 – Personal Testimony – John O’Looney (Funeral Director, United Kingdom)
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