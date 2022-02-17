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Breaking News: Justin Trudeau accuses Jewish Member of Parliament for Supporting Nazis
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60 views • February 17, 2022
17 Feb 2022 • During the question period the Conservative Party upheld their parliamentary obligation to hold the Prime Minister accountable for enacting the Emergencies Act. Instead of answering questions, he resorted to accusing Melissa Lantsman, a Jewish Member of Parliament and a descendant of Holocaust survivors, of supporting those waving swastikas. There were many on the opposition side of the House who immediately came to her defence. However, the Liberal benches were silent on the Prime Minister’s demeaning comments. Prime Minister Trudeau should immediately apologize and focus on unifying the nation rather than stoking divisions for political gain.
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