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Mark Sexton Ex-Police Officer -March Update – They’ve Failed The People-They Are Not Working For Us,So Why Pay Them?
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176 views • March 20, 2022
An update from Mark Sexton on the status of the UK Police investigation case number 6029679/21.
Watch his other videos :
Message From Mark Sexton On Criminal Investigation Case Number 6029679/21
https://www.brighteon.com/6922166f-f517-4a06-a257-2f38dc46ebe5
Retired Ex-Policeman Mark Sexton Visits The Police To Report The Government For Murder
https://www.brighteon.com/aceb47ce-da60-4c0f-b576-22016ebe1888
Mark Sexton Ex Policeman Calling For All Whistleblowers (Police/NHS) To Come Forward
https://www.brighteon.com/388c2e29-61be-4060-ad1a-552c8e87233f
Check other videos on my channel and subscribe :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vigilentcitizen
Watch his other videos :
Message From Mark Sexton On Criminal Investigation Case Number 6029679/21
https://www.brighteon.com/6922166f-f517-4a06-a257-2f38dc46ebe5
Retired Ex-Policeman Mark Sexton Visits The Police To Report The Government For Murder
https://www.brighteon.com/aceb47ce-da60-4c0f-b576-22016ebe1888
Mark Sexton Ex Policeman Calling For All Whistleblowers (Police/NHS) To Come Forward
https://www.brighteon.com/388c2e29-61be-4060-ad1a-552c8e87233f
Check other videos on my channel and subscribe :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vigilentcitizen
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