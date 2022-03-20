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Mark Sexton Ex-Police Officer -March Update – They’ve Failed The People-They Are Not Working For Us,So Why Pay Them?
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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176 views • March 20, 2022
An update from Mark Sexton on the status of the UK Police investigation case number 6029679/21.

Watch his other videos :
Message From Mark Sexton On Criminal Investigation Case Number 6029679/21
https://www.brighteon.com/6922166f-f517-4a06-a257-2f38dc46ebe5
Retired Ex-Policeman Mark Sexton Visits The Police To Report The Government For Murder
https://www.brighteon.com/aceb47ce-da60-4c0f-b576-22016ebe1888
Mark Sexton Ex Policeman Calling For All Whistleblowers (Police/NHS) To Come Forward
https://www.brighteon.com/388c2e29-61be-4060-ad1a-552c8e87233f

Check other videos on my channel and subscribe :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vigilentcitizen
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19mark sexton
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy