⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, November 30, 2022.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(30 November 2022)





Part 1

◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥 In Donetsk direction, as a result of offensive actions by Russian troops, near Belogorovka and Pershe Travnya (Donetsk People's Republic) have been fully liberated. Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 self-propelled artillery units and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, the enemy with the help of mechanised and tank company tactical groups tried to attack the positions of the Russian troops near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Firepower's operation has resulted in halting and driving the enemy back to initial positions. Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 10 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 1 self-propelled artillery unit and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, three AFU company tactical groups, reinforced with tanks, unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian positions towards Ploshchanka, Chervonopopovka and Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy has been defeated by artillery fire, army air strikes and decisive actions by Russian troops. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been driven back to their initial positions. As a result of the shelling, the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 munition vehicle.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, three AFU company tactical groups attempted to counterattack Russian positions near Novomikhaylovka, Novodonetskoye and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic). The counter-attacks have been repelled as a result of gunfire and active actions by Russian units. The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 1 MT-LB, 1 armoured motor vehicle and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

Part 2

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 97 AFU artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 157 areas.





💥A large warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the AFU Khortitsa group of troops, where HIMARS, MLRS, Uragan and barrage munition have been stored, has been destroyed near Dnepropetrovsk.





💥Moreover, two U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Minkovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The command post and communications centre of the 1st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed near Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥A platoon of US-made M777 artillery system has been hit at a firing position during a counter-battery battle near Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region).





💥1 munition depot of 60th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Primorskoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥1 AFU Su-25 aircraft has been shot sown near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 8 unmanned aerial vehicles have been also destroyed near Stepnoye, Yegorovka, Vladimirovka, Krasnaya Polyana (Donetsk People's Republic), Golikovo, Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Priyutnoye and Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ In addition, 8 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Mostki (Lugansk People's Republic), Melitopol (Zaporozhye region), Amvrosiyevka, Debaltsevo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Olkha missile near Pokrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 334 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,589 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 air defence missile systems, 6,903 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 904 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,634 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,424 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.