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Situation Update, Sep 13th, 2021 - Hospital administrators CAUGHT ON CAMERA scheming to fabricate covid numbers and SCARE the public
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240 views • September 13, 2021
When the covid plandemic first began in early 2020, I remember thinking (at first) there’s no way this could be fake because hospital administrators and doctors wouldn’t fake covid death numbers or falsely try to scare people through deception.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-13-hospital-administrators-caught-on-camera-scheming-to-fabricate-covid-numbers-scare-the-public.html
0:00 Shocking Video
9:19 Evil Forces
13:10 Health Care Crisis
23:20 CDC Death Camps
29:17 Food Prices
39:39 Other News
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-13-hospital-administrators-caught-on-camera-scheming-to-fabricate-covid-numbers-scare-the-public.html
0:00 Shocking Video
9:19 Evil Forces
13:10 Health Care Crisis
23:20 CDC Death Camps
29:17 Food Prices
39:39 Other News
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
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🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
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