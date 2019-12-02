© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viewer Requests: Phenylpropane Reactions with Picric Acid and Bi2O4
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • December 02, 2019
In this short video I demonstrate the reaction of clove oil, pseudoephedrine tablets, and sassafras oil with a saturated solution of picric acid in water as well as the oxidation of silver with bismuth tetroxide to what I highly suspect is silver(I,III) oxide.
Website: www.poormanschemist.com
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/poormanschemist/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/poormans.chemist.3
Minds: https://www.minds.com/poormanschemist/
Gab: @PoorMansChemist
Website: www.poormanschemist.com
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/poormanschemist/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/poormans.chemist.3
Minds: https://www.minds.com/poormanschemist/
Gab: @PoorMansChemist
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.