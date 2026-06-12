An Ordinary Insanity - Daniel Ellsberg's Message to Humanity on Nuclear War Shortly Before His Death at Age 90

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Daniel Ellsberg was known for his Pentagon Papers on Vietnam. However, he was also a nuclear event planner with Rand Corporation to update and modify Eisenhower's nuclear strike first plan.
This documentary was made at age 90, shortly before his death. It is his final message to humanity on the danger of a nuclear holocaust. 24 minutes in length. It is worth a look.
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