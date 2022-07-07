Ryan Phillips Dissolving the Matrix 1/2

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To watch or listen to Part 2 go to
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/07/07/ryan-phillips-dissolving-the-matrix/
Ryan Phillips has had a lifetime of unusual experiences including Missing Time Experiences and Astral Abductions. Ryan has overcome a lot of challenges and firmly believes we can dissolve this Matrix of Control.
In Part 2 Ryan discusses some of his other experiences and shares the insights he's gleaned from a lifetime of having unusual experiences.