Ryan Phillips Dissolving the Matrix 1/2

To watch or listen to Part 2 go to

https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/07/07/ryan-phillips-dissolving-the-matrix/



Ryan Phillips has had a lifetime of unusual experiences including Missing Time Experiences and Astral Abductions. Ryan has overcome a lot of challenges and firmly believes we can dissolve this Matrix of Control.

In Part 2 Ryan discusses some of his other experiences and shares the insights he's gleaned from a lifetime of having unusual experiences.