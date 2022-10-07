Race is just a convenient distraction, the true struggle has always been; class. There are people who prioritize reaching the top for no other purpose than the dominion it grants them over the lives of others. These individuals always share the same behavioral pathology; narcissism, lack of self-awareness, cruelty and idolatry. The only difference between the Obamas, Soros, Gates, and Schwab, is that the Obamas are black. They don’t care about the plight of (who they see as) second class black Americans - they only exist to keep them in Gucci and gold. They don’t care who you vote for but if it isn’t who they tell you to, then you will be banished from the black community they’ve worked so hard to enslave. And if banishment isn’t enough of a consequence, then they have no problem sinking as low as pimping out black women to literally vuck black men into compliance. In other words it’s the stick and carrot strategy with the carrot being, in the words of Trina herself, “the coochie”. Now that’s a message that is sure to uplift black America.







https://www.theblaze.com/fearless/oped/whitlock-voting-vucking-michelle-obama





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/DEMOCRATS-ARE-LOSING-BLACK-MEN-MICHELLE-OBAMA-TO-THE-RESCUE-e1ou8l4