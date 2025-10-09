Morning Manna - October 9, 2025 - Proverbs 14:8-10 - Examining Our Way, Guarding Our Hearts

In today’s Morning Manna, we reflect on Proverbs 14:8–10, where Solomon contrasts the prudence of the wise who carefully examine their steps with the folly of those who live by self-deceit. We are warned that fools make light of sin, but the righteous find favor by treating guilt seriously and seeking reconciliation. Finally, we’re reminded that the deepest sorrows and highest joys of the heart are known only to the individual—and to God who searches all hearts. These verses call us to live with discernment, reverence, and trust in the Lord who alone fully knows our inner life.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com