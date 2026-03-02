Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna can’t explain where or how “Iran is responsible for thousands of Americans killed.”

It’s like a child who just learned a new word, doesn’t understand what it means, but keeps repeating it in every sentence.

And these are the people they put in government.

Adding: For those like her that don't know: Israeli media report that the Epstein coalition, Trump and Netanyahu, planned these attacks weeks ago. (The negotiation news was smoke and mirrors).

More: Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani:

Trump dragged the region into chaos with “delusional fantasies” and now claims to be worried about further American casualties.

Through reckless and misguided actions, he turned his self-styled slogan “America First” into “Israel First,” sacrificing American soldiers to Israel’s pursuit of power.

And with new fabrications, he is once again imposing the cost of his personality cult on American soldiers and their families.

Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself.

Iran’s armed forces did not initiate the aggression.