BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rep Anna Paulina Luna is Clueless - one of the many dumb people in govt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 2 days ago

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna can’t explain where or how “Iran is responsible for thousands of Americans killed.”

It’s like a child who just learned a new word, doesn’t understand what it means, but keeps repeating it in every sentence.

And these are the people they put in government.

Adding:  For those like her that don't know:  Israeli media report that the Epstein coalition, Trump and Netanyahu, planned these attacks weeks ago. (The negotiation news was smoke and mirrors).

More:  Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani:

Trump dragged the region into chaos with “delusional fantasies” and now claims to be worried about further American casualties.

Through reckless and misguided actions, he turned his self-styled slogan “America First” into “Israel First,” sacrificing American soldiers to Israel’s pursuit of power.

And with new fabrications, he is once again imposing the cost of his personality cult on American soldiers and their families.

Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself.

Iran’s armed forces did not initiate the aggression.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is &#8220;Russian Roulette&#8221; with millions of lives

Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is “Russian Roulette” with millions of lives

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

Mike Adams
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy