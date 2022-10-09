Conspiracy Music Guru * I Know Better * Big Pharma * Television Watching News Believer * WAKE UP!

✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hope



☎️ *NEW* Chat room hosted on MeWe: https://tinyurl.com/chatjkp





♥️ And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. Romans 13:11

✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/

⭐ Retroshare establishes encrypted connections between you and your friends. It uses Distributed Hash Table (DHT) to build a completely decentralized network of computers which can provide various services such as forums, chat, mail, file sharing, etc. Retroshare is free and open-source software available on Android, Linux, MacOS and Windows. http://retroshare.cc/