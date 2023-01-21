E28: The Truth About Rainwater Harvesting Featuring Michelle Avis + Dr. Peter Coombes

After pursuing international training and certifications in renewable energy and regenerative design, as well as a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Michelle Avis, along with her husband and business partner Rob, began Verge Permaculture in 2010, now a globally-recognized and award-winning design, consulting, and education company.

Dr. Peter Coombes is a Systems Thinker, Scientist, Engineer, Economist, Problem Solver and Policy Analyst, a Provider of alternative perspective and a designer of sustainable cities, projects and buildings.

He is a director of Urban Water Cycle Solutions and is currently an editor of the Urban Book of Australian Rainfall and Runoff and was awarded the 2018 GN Alexander medal by Engineers Australia for his contributions to hydrology and water resources.

View the full episode: https://unite.live/s/6NRN5q