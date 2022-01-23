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Jerm Warfare | Patrick Wood - Technocracy (Jan 23 2022)
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33 views • January 23, 2022
Patrick Wood is an author and expert on technocracy.
His book, Technocracy, is one of my favourites. It gives the best overview of everything that is happening in the world right now, and it includes the historical context too, which is obviously important.
In our conversation, Patrick chats about the definition of technocracy; who the players are; how it all relates to the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Gates Foundation, and other groups; the Trilateral Commission; why they are dangerous; and what we can do to push back.
This is one of the most important podcasts I've done.
https://www.technocracy.news
SUPPORT MY WORK
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://jermwarfare.com/resources#videos
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/patrick-wood:6 - Jan 23, 2022.
Jerm Warfare | Patrick Wood - Technocracy (Jan 23 2022)
Jerm Warfare, Patrick Wood, Technocracy, Jan 23 2022
His book, Technocracy, is one of my favourites. It gives the best overview of everything that is happening in the world right now, and it includes the historical context too, which is obviously important.
In our conversation, Patrick chats about the definition of technocracy; who the players are; how it all relates to the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Gates Foundation, and other groups; the Trilateral Commission; why they are dangerous; and what we can do to push back.
This is one of the most important podcasts I've done.
https://www.technocracy.news
SUPPORT MY WORK
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://jermwarfare.com/resources#videos
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/patrick-wood:6 - Jan 23, 2022.
Jerm Warfare | Patrick Wood - Technocracy (Jan 23 2022)
Jerm Warfare, Patrick Wood, Technocracy, Jan 23 2022
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