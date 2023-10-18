Oversight CMTE Questions Biden Classified Document Timeline

The House Oversight Committee is questioning the timeline that President Joe Biden's attorneys have laid out regarding the discovery of his classified materials at the Penn Biden Center. Chairman James Comer is now asking questions about the contents of those materials. One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

