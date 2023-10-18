Create New Account
Oversight CMTE Questions Biden Classified Document Timeline
The House Oversight Committee is questioning the timeline that President Joe Biden's attorneys have laid out regarding the discovery of his classified materials at the Penn Biden Center. Chairman James Comer is now asking questions about the contents of those materials. One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.


current eventsnewspolitics

