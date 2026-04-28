The Imminent Collapse of Global Prosperity and Energy Infrastructure, an interview with Matt Bracken

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Modern civilization runs on cheap, reliable energy—but what happens when that foundation cracks? From refinery explosions to supply chain chaos, the system is under pressure like never before. If energy falters, everything follows. Are we watching the slow collapse of global prosperity unfold in real time?
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #SupplyChain #Infrastructure #EconomicCollapse #Geopolitics #FutureShock
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