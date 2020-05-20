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Plandemic 1 | Interview of Dr. Judy Mikovits with Mikki Willis
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1131 views • May 20, 2020
Video interview removed from social networks because what Dr. Judy Mikovits says is out of sync with the ambient doxa.
When you're not afraid of the truth, you let the truth come out. After all, people are old enough to know and understand what is good for them and their families.
Entretien vidéo retiré des réseaux sociaux parce que ce que dit le Dr Judy Mikovits n'est pas synchrone avec la doxa ambiante.
Quand on ne craint pas la vérité, on laisse celle-ci s'exprimer. Après tout, les gens sont assez grands pour savoir et comprendre ce qu'ils jugent bon pour eux et leur famille.
Mon blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/
When you're not afraid of the truth, you let the truth come out. After all, people are old enough to know and understand what is good for them and their families.
Entretien vidéo retiré des réseaux sociaux parce que ce que dit le Dr Judy Mikovits n'est pas synchrone avec la doxa ambiante.
Quand on ne craint pas la vérité, on laisse celle-ci s'exprimer. Après tout, les gens sont assez grands pour savoir et comprendre ce qu'ils jugent bon pour eux et leur famille.
Mon blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/
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