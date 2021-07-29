X22 REPORT: Prepare For Zero-Day, Dark To Light, US Cyber Task Force Activated

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Prepare For Zero-Day, Dark To Light, US Cyber Task Force Activated
The [DS] is panicking, they have proceeded with the Jan 6th committee to push the idea that Trump supporters are terrorists. They are planning for the release of the election audit information. Trump and the patriots know the playbook, countermeasures in place. Meanwhile the [DS] is continuing to push their 16 year plan, this will fail. Prepare for zero day, this is important, US cyber task force has been activated. We the people only have one chance to get it right.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.