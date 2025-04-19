Yah's Misfits 4-19-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 6 & 7. In the second-half, we will discuss the first few chapters in 1 Enoch. Was this the first book ever written, even before the Great Flood? The beginning of this book is written for the living, us, living in the end-times and Tribulation. Did Enoch write Enoch? Also, is 1 Enoch the origin of the Book of Jude in the New Testament?