6th Seal Precursors: Solar Flares-to-Auroras-to-Blackouts
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Huge solar storms cause breathtaking low latitude auroras, which correspond to blackouts, aches, headaches, heart attacks, strokes and mental confusion. Within a week or two, the plasma energy will drive deep into our atmosphere and crust via our poles and cause larger earthquakes, volcanoes and electrical storms, like tornadoes and hurricanes. Get ready!

These are precursors of the soon-coming biblical 6th Seal.

At some point, earth’s weakening magnetic field will weaken so much that the planet will not be able to sustain even a moderate disruption in the solar wind. When that occurs, the grids will go down and there will be no more power, as the sun continually ramps up toward the micronova and as earth’s magnetic field continues to weaken, cosmic radiation will bombard the planet more and more. At some point the solar system will enter the point where the galactic magnetic reversal occurs, the sun will go dark for three days followed by a solar micronova and the planet will go like this [twist].” Ben Davidson

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of dayssolar flaresblackoutsmicronovaauroras6th seal
