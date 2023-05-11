Create New Account
Nicole introduced that the CCP spy chief Ye Jianming who was involved in the previous "Hunter Biden's laptop" case, is a Chinese oil tycoon
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago
Nicole介绍了亨特拜登的笔记本事件里提到的中共间谍头子叶简明是中国的石油大亨。并且从2013年开始就代表中共在华盛顿与各种政客接触和做生意，亨特拜登只是其中之一。

Nicole introduced that the CCP spy chief Ye Jianming who was involved in the previous "Hunter Biden's laptop" case, is a Chinese oil tycoon. And since 2013, he has been in contact with various politicians in Washington D.C. and doing business on behalf of the CCP, and Hunter Biden is just one of them.

