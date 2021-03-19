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Book Review of "Enemies"
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4 views • March 19, 2021
This episode reviews -
The Anti-Federalist Papers and the Constitutional Convention Debates
Edited and with an Introduction by Ralph Ketcham (1927-2017)
Signet Classics 1986
Transcript of this review: http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
About the Editor
Ralph Ketcham was Professor of History and Political Science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs of Syracuse University. He was the author of many books on American History.
The Anti-Federalist Papers and the Constitutional Convention Debates
Edited and with an Introduction by Ralph Ketcham (1927-2017)
Signet Classics 1986
Transcript of this review: http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
About the Editor
Ralph Ketcham was Professor of History and Political Science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs of Syracuse University. He was the author of many books on American History.
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