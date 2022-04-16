🇷🇺🇬🇧 Another English mercenary was caught in Mariupol

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Sean Peter - English mercenary, served in the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is now in captivity. This is the second Englishman taken in Mariupol.
Now he says that the war is not needed and he wants to go home.
Source @Intel Slava Z