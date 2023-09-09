Create New Account
Kristi Noem SD Governor —has just endorsed Donald Trump for POTUS
Dan Scavino Jr.  |   BREAKING NEWS 
@DanScavino

BREAKING NEWS The Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem—has just endorsed
President Donald Trump for POTUS. Watch 45’s remarks, live on RSBN


Rumble video:  https://rumble.com/v3fnvme-live-president-donald-j.-trump-visits-rapid-city-south-dakota-sept.-8-2023.html
presidentdonald j trumpkristi noemagenda 47

