Kristi Noem SD Governor —has just endorsed Donald Trump for POTUS
Published 21 hours ago
Dan Scavino Jr. | BREAKING NEWS
@DanScavino
BREAKING NEWS The Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem—has just endorsed
President Donald Trump for POTUS. Watch 45’s remarks, live on RSBN
Rumble video: https://rumble.com/v3fnvme-live-president-donald-j.-trump-visits-rapid-city-south-dakota-sept.-8-2023.html
Keywords
presidentdonald j trumpkristi noemagenda 47
