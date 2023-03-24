Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHOA! 1968 Black Mirror: tracker implants, kill-switches, psyops, AI, fake news, global warming...
117 views
channel image
SILVIEW.media
Published 19 hours ago |

One of the characters even resembles young Klaus Schwab too much. This was aired in 1968 by BBC, UK, part of the Thirty Minute Theatre TV series (1965-1973), episode titled The News-Benders. A dramatization of a fiction story eerily resembling our age and our perspectives today. I remind you that the hype in the 1970's-1980's was all about a coming Little Ice-Age. - https://SILVIEW.media Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com

Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview

Keywords
fake newsglobal warmingbbcaitvpsyopspredictive programmingblack mirrortracker implantskill-switches

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket