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Nature Was My Teacher - The Vision Of Viktor Schauberger (part 1 of 4) one of the original antigravity inventors
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174 views • January 10, 2022
Viktor Schauberger, an Austrian forester born in 1885, made perhaps the most fundamental discoveries of the 20th century and, with his vortex technique, opened up completely new sources of energy for mankind including anti-gravity technology. Viktor Schauberger. In 1938, Julius Streicher, a Nazi party member ordered Schauberger to build a ... https://www.howandwhys.com/viktor-schauberger/
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