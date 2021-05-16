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NEW ZION ASSEMBLY - 05/16/21 - I BELIEVE JESUS WAS CONCEIVED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT AND BORN OF THE VIRGIN MARY
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2 views • May 16, 2021
NEW ZION ASSEMBLY - 05/16/21 - I BELIEVE JESUS WAS CONCEIVED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT AND BORN OF THE VIRGIN MARY
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 05/16/21
Watch previous sermons here: New Zion Assembly https://www.trunews.com/neighborhood/morning-manna
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 05/16/21
Watch previous sermons here: New Zion Assembly https://www.trunews.com/neighborhood/morning-manna
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