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PARADISE LOST - THEORIES FROM ANOTHER WORLD
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17 views • March 25, 2020
Second upload in you tube Oktober 15 2015 in my second account after they deleted my first! https://www.quora.com/q/ywnnoliqtxonfdzf/The-Dulce-Base http://www.starshipearththebigpicture.com/2014/06/12/what-went-on-at-the-dulce-underground-base-in-new-mexico-the-alien-agenda-explained-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bPhG3WP2xM
LYRICS:Erased by the words, consuming desolate
In death in remorse, in this we celebrate Theories from another world, from another failure We don't adhere to fascination Weary, fall on mother earth, call your other saviour We don't adhere to fascination Drained by the voice in which we tolerate Rejection restores resistance provocates Theories from another world, from another failure We don't adhere to fascination Weary, fall on mother earth, call your other saviour We don't adhere to fascination....................
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bPhG3WP2xM
LYRICS:Erased by the words, consuming desolate
In death in remorse, in this we celebrate Theories from another world, from another failure We don't adhere to fascination Weary, fall on mother earth, call your other saviour We don't adhere to fascination Drained by the voice in which we tolerate Rejection restores resistance provocates Theories from another world, from another failure We don't adhere to fascination Weary, fall on mother earth, call your other saviour We don't adhere to fascination....................
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