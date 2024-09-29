Christian Meditation How to Meditate - Marian Teaching Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC

Fr. Anthony Gramlich, Divine Mercy





September 28, 2024





Hear Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC, discuss the different methods of Christian Prayer, including: Lectio Divina, Benedictine Meditation, Ignatian Meditation, Franciscan Meditation, Carmelite (Teresian) Meditation, Augustinian Meditation, Thomistic Meditation, Salesian Meditation, and Marian Meditation (The Rosary).





