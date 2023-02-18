Create New Account
Stew Peters Show: Agenda in Ukraine, Sparking World War 3
What was Ukraine, and what are the motives behind the war?
Paul Harrell guest hosts the Stew Peters Show to explain the history of Ukraine, and the media lies surrounding the war.
Ukrainian land was established by Russian grit and blood, meaning there are no "real" Ukrainian territories!
Globalists are positioning Hollywood figures to side with Ukraine and demonize Putin, in order to compel Americans to believe the war is Russia's fault!

