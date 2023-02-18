Stew Peters Show: Agenda in Ukraine, Sparking World War 3

What was Ukraine, and what are the motives behind the war?
Paul Harrell guest hosts the Stew Peters Show to explain the history of Ukraine, and the media lies surrounding the war.
Ukrainian land was established by Russian grit and blood, meaning there are no "real" Ukrainian territories!
Globalists are positioning Hollywood figures to side with Ukraine and demonize Putin, in order to compel Americans to believe the war is Russia's fault!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.