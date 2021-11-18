Bannon’s Lawyer: The Committee Violates Equal Justice Principles Under Law

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11/15/2021 Bannon’s lawyer: There is nothing about this case that reflects the pursuit of equal justice under the law because the committee that was convened here was convened exclusively of people who have made pre judgments and announce them publicly. The principles of equal justice under law are vitally important to all of us. And we all lose as Americans when they’re selectively used and when we violate that principle。