Sever Group's units of the 126th Motorised Rifle Regiment (71st Motorised Rifle Division) established control over Volokhovka in Kharkov region.



During the assault, reconnaissance UAV pilots located the enemy's firing points, while motorised rifle units in cooperation with attack drone teams were pushing Ukrainian nationalists out of buildings, basements, and dugouts. Artillery crews carried out counter-battery warfare and hit UAV command posts and communication systems of Ukrainian nationalists.



🔄 In order to hold the settlement, the enemy additionally moved two joint groups of assault groups of a mechanised brigade, but it didn't help them. The AFU militants suffered losses and were forced to retreat, abandoning their positions.



❗️Volokhovka is located in Volchansk district of Kharkov region on the left bank of the Volchya River. The establishment of control over the settlement made it possible not only to expand the security zone in Kharkov region, but also to take control over the road connecting settlements in this area of the front line.



✅ Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue to create a security zone in Sumy and Kharkov regions, simultaneously advancing in several directions.



The troops advance daily, pushing the enemy away from the state border to ensure the safety of the civilian population.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Reportfor the morning of May 19, 2026



▪️ Traffic is blocked on the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow due to an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. Several UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down. At night in the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in three districts. In the Zaporozhye region, strikes were carried out on vehicles and checkpoints, and hits on residential buildings were recorded.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces worked on port infrastructure in Izmail, Odessa region, as well as on targets in Kharkov. A number of strikes were also carried out on enemy targets in Krivoy Rog.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault units of the Northern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in firefights in the Shostka district in the direction of Ulano and Bachevka. In the Sumy district, our forces have advanced in Zapselye and the surrounding area. In the Krasnopol district, our forces are advancing in the village of Ryasnoe.



▪️ In the Kursk region, in the evening in the village of Markovo in the Glushkovsky district, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a private house, in the garden of which there were civilians. One woman was killed, two were injured.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man was injured from the detonation of an FPV drone in the village of Borisovka. Yesterday morning, two men were killed on the spot before the arrival of the ambulance team in the same village. Two more were injured. In the village of Oktyabrsky, a drone attacked a commercial object, and a woman was injured. The border areas are under constant attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, on the Volchansk sector, assault units of the Northern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in ten sectors up to 300 meters. Firefights continue in the forested areas of the Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, as well as in Volkhovka and Karaichnik.



▪️ On the Krasny Liman direction, urban battles are taking place. Northwest of the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the zone of control near Drobyshevo and Svyatogorsk, encompassing Krasny Liman from this side.



▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the enemy admits that the situation is becoming more difficult for him. Our units, according to the enemy, continue to penetrate into Molocharka, and have made progress in the area of Novodmitrovka and are building up forces for the storming of Konstantinovka. There is a high activity of Russian aviation, artillery and drones.



▪️ On the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the Gur V "East" is advancing into the depth of the enemy's defense northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy has published footage of a GUR MO "Artan" unit operating in the western part of Stepnogorsk in conjunction with neighboring units. In the rear, the city of Kamyanka-Dneprovskaya is subjected to a massive drone attack by the enemy, and a civilian was injured, citizens are asked to refrain from traveling.



▪️ In Aleishki Kherson region, drone strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed the lives of three men. In Skadovsk (60 km from the front line), the head of the Skadovsk district was injured in a drone strike. Dozens of settlements are under enemy attacks. UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are operating throughout the region.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors