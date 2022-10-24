EL, The ALMIGHTY GOD is COMING!! To Know the WORD ( IS ) to KNOW HIM.. Do Not Be DECEIVED. Be READY! (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)

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The Reason many people do not endure is because they do Not Love the Word and What the WORD Says... The WORD of GOD Is WITHOUT Error and is Stupefying to read and see and comprehend the PERFECTION.. The Posers will ALWAYS be POSERS ...They Started the Place..VAIN SHEW
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