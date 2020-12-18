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EMERGENCY WARNING, From Sucharit Bhakdi, COVID VACCINE THE FOUR MAJOR POTENTIAL DANGERS
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204 views • December 18, 2020
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi German specialist, Covid Vacine INFERTILITY, A Warning it will alter your genes. Sucharit Bhakdi is a German specialist in microbiology and epidemiology of infectious diseases. Prior to his retirement, he was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and, from 1991 to 2012, director of the Medical Institute for Microbiology and Hygiene.
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