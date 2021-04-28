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Facebook Censorship Is Out Of Control
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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178 views • April 28, 2021
The Daily Expose article:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/27/...

Censorship has been an issue that has been debated for a long time, and over the past year, we have seen big tech corporations introduce new guidelines that limit freedom of speech.

Any information or opinions that go against the mainstream narrative are plastered with fact-check labels or are simply removed from the platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Censorship over information about the current situation in the world has never been so aggressive and pushed by social media platforms, which have been actively supported by governments around the globe.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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