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Facebook Censorship Is Out Of Control
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178 views • April 28, 2021
The Daily Expose article:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/27/...
Censorship has been an issue that has been debated for a long time, and over the past year, we have seen big tech corporations introduce new guidelines that limit freedom of speech.
Any information or opinions that go against the mainstream narrative are plastered with fact-check labels or are simply removed from the platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Censorship over information about the current situation in the world has never been so aggressive and pushed by social media platforms, which have been actively supported by governments around the globe.
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https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/27/...
Censorship has been an issue that has been debated for a long time, and over the past year, we have seen big tech corporations introduce new guidelines that limit freedom of speech.
Any information or opinions that go against the mainstream narrative are plastered with fact-check labels or are simply removed from the platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Censorship over information about the current situation in the world has never been so aggressive and pushed by social media platforms, which have been actively supported by governments around the globe.
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Crypto donations:
1Ju4yXw4Xd36wGfpUqSHWfUQL8DtAFkrpd
Join my discord!
https://discord.gg/AH4tk9h6
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #censorship #bigtechcensorship
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