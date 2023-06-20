NIGHT SHADOWS 06192023 -- Air Defender Exercise Going on, Alaskan Blackout, Mexican Military

This is a special show to update every one of the very strange military movements within the USA and shutdowns of some highways, cities, and MSM silence concerning all of this. Videos of massive movements all over the USA appear to be still going on with a total black-out of WHAT and WHY. Then we have a major blackout in Alaska as well and don't forget NATO's "Air Defender" exercise is still going on and could go LIVE. Then we have strange things going on in the Antarctic and the Atlantic. Why are Mexican military personnel gathering at our border? Has the United Nations decided to finish the destabilization of America and cause her to become a "threat to international peace and security"? Will we soon see UN Troops all over America? And more...

