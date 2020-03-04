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Pandemic Log 04.03.2020 Day 7 post exposure
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24 views • April 07, 2020
Day 7 and no signs of infection. Another 7 to go and we'll keep an eye on it. In the mean time I going stir crazy on top of regular crazy ;)
some good news and the usual blather from the msm. I did get some intel from an insider and they are expecting a big peak in the next 2 weeks so hold on tight and wash your hands . Be safe my friends.
some good news and the usual blather from the msm. I did get some intel from an insider and they are expecting a big peak in the next 2 weeks so hold on tight and wash your hands . Be safe my friends.
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