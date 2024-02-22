⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 10th mountain assault, 14th mechanised brigades close to Petropavlovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, three attacks of the AFU 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade were repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one Giatsint and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Force liberated Pobeda, improved the situation on the front line, and hit units of AFU 92nd assault, 79th air assault, 46th airmobile brigades close to Novomikhailovka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 410 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, Polish-made Krab and Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 53rd mechanised, 3rd assault, 107th, 116th territorial defence brigades near Orlovka and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine attacks and counter-attacks of the enemy units were repelled close to Novgorodskoye, Leninskoye, Berdichi, Lastochkino, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, five infantry fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 26 motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Force inflicted losses on units of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 128th territorial defence brigades near Novodonetskoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 155 troops, one tank, two armoured personnel carriers, one combat vehicle of Strela-10 SAM system, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, one M-46 gun, and one electronic warfare system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the Dnepr Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 28th mechanised, 35th marines, and 121st territorial defence brigades near Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

In addition, three enemy attacks were repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles were neutralised.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were repelled.▫️ Operational-Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out a self-propelled launcher and a transport and loader vehicle of the U.S-made Patriot SAM system, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.Air defence units shot down one S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted to hit ground targets, eight HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and one JDAM aerial guided bomb.

Ninety five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Chervonopopovka, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Verbovoye, Novofyodorovka, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), and Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 572 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 13,137 unmanned aerial vehicles, 473 air defence missile systems, 15,171 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,223 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,138 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,950 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.